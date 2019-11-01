Joplin Trails Coalition receives $100K grant to upgrade nearly 3 miles of Ruby Jack Trail

JOPLIN, Mo.–A section of a popular Four State trail will be getting an upgrade.

The Joplin Trails Coalition received a $100,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Parks Department. Money will go toward upgrading nearly three miles of Ruby Jack Trail east of Carl Junction.

The coalition plans on clearing, grading, and replacing the gravel with a finer material.

At the completion of this project, 14 out of 16 miles on the trail will be finished.

“The trail is actually open to the public right now–it’s just overgrown,” explained coalition president Braden Horst. “So, people are encouraged to come out and look at the bridges. They’re safe. They’re decked. We’re just very happy to get 2.7 miles done and it’s just been a long process. This is phase five, so we just keep plugging away a little bit at a time.”

The 2.7 mile stretch east of Carl Junction is expected to be completed by summer of 2020.