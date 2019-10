JOPLIN, Mo.–One person is injured after a trailer caught on fire behind a local barbecue restaurant.

Redings Mill Fire responded to 44-06 South Range Line just before 7:30 Wednesday morning for the fire. A trailer was flaming and smoking behind Saturday’s BBQ. One person was inside the trailer at the time, and was taken to a Springfield burn unit with critical burns.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

We will provide updates as they become available.