Joplin tourism rebounds from 2020 low

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin tourism continues to rebound — after a steep decline in 2020.

Local hotels and motels saw more than 24 million dollars in sales from January through August of this year. That’s 9 million dollars ahead of 2020 — and an increase from 2019.

Joplin CVB officials are cautiously optimistic that the trend will continue — although it could change due to inflation and changes in the gas tax.

“That’ll have an impact, people’s planning, people budgeting. A lot of people who do travel, travel on a fixed income so to speak. The more they have to put into the gas tank, the less they’re going to have for other activities,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

Recent events like the “Guilty By Association Truck Show And Jamboree” have helped attract more visitors. Joplin lodging has seen a 2021 peak in room occupancy of 91%.