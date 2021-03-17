Joplin to use new method to teach kids to read across the district

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Public Schools is rolling out a new teaching method districtwide.

Its called the 95 Percent Group and it is helping students in Kindergarten through second grade learn how to read. The program focuses on teaching students syllables and how to sound out words. It was started at Irving Elementary school two years ago and they are seeing results.

Julie Mai, Teacher, said, “The best feedback we get from the students is not what they say, but the confidence they have in themselves when it comes time to put that work into action in the classroom.”

Josh Depoe, Irving Principal, said, “Through The 95% Group we had really good data on kids who typically struggled are doing a lot better and they’re not having those roadblocks learning how to read that they had in the past and they’re having success.”

The school district is purchasing materials so they can implement the program districtwide.