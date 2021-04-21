Joplin to submit proposal for federally funded improvements

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is submitting a proposal to the government for federal funding to improve the area.

On Monday night the Joplin City Council approved a resolution to file a one year action plan with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Joplin is expecting to receive more than one million dollars in funding for the community development block grant and home partnership investment program.

The funding helps parts of the city grow — like the East Town Neighborhood.

Thomas Walters, City of Joplin Planner, said, “As we continue both in the past the home program probably at least half a dozen houses were constructed in the time I’ve been here and a handful of house rehabilitated in that neighborhood along with the increased infrastructure.”

The program has provided East Town with sidewalks, storm water drainage, and more.