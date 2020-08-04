Joplin to stay in phase two of reopening plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite health leaders saying the city of Joplin is ready to move to phase 3 of reopening–city leaders disagree–voting to keep restrictions in place.

A motion to move forward in the recovery plan was turned down by Joplin city leaders tonight.

It would have elimnated restrictions on how many people can be in a business at one time.

But some city leaders worried about the social distancing guidelines that would still be in place and its affect on local mom & pop shops.

If they can’t adhere to the guidelines, they say it could hurt their businesses.

So, Gary Shaw wanted to move forward in the plan — but remove social distancing guidelines.

Doug Lawson wanted to move into phase three as well on August tenth, with no changes to the reopening plan.

But, with Monday’s vote, the city will stay in phase two, with a mask ordinance, which is set to end by end-of-day on August 17th.