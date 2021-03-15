Joplin to spend $3.5 million in school upgrades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin schools will be spending millions of dollars to upgrade facilities districtwide.

The Board of Education approved spending $3.5 million on a long list of projects. That’s everything from roof replacement and new doors to LED lighting upgrades. The majority of the spending covers improvements to buildings, although the district is also spending $300,000 on new school busses.

Kerry Sachetta, Joplin R-8 Assistant Superintendent, said, “We want to make sure that we’re putting the best product we can out on the road, and the safest, and the least repair intensive.”

Technology upgrades are also part of the program, including half a million dollars to pay for new technology like Chromebooks.