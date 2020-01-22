Joplin to replace trees on Main Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is beautifying its downtown area by removing trees and replacing them with new ones.

9 trees along Main Street between 2nd Street and 6th Street are being removed.

The city identifies the trees to be a tripping hazard for pedestrians.

Towards Spring time, the trees will be replaced with Japanese Ivory Silk Lilac trees.

Steven Martinez, Storm Water Engineer, said, “We’ll like to have something there that actually fits the green space better and is overall better for the city and the community and the residents as a whole.”

Martinez says cutting down the trees will be a 2 day process.