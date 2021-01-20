Joplin to raise sewer rates

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some residents are seeing a jump in their monthly sewer rates.

This month wastewater customers on Joplin’s system will see a 5% sewer rate increase. Its part of a twenty year maintenance and improvement program. This increase was decided last year after a five year rate study was conducted.

David Hertzberg, Director of Public Works, said, “The rate increase is to take care of the cost of the facilities of the sanitary sewer system. Which is collection of the system over 400 miles of sanitary sewer lines and two treatment plants.”

He says there will be another 5% increase next year.