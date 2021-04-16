Joplin to open limb drop-off Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents who have tree limbs and brush to get rid of, Saturday will be your day.

The city of Joplin will open the tree limb and brush drop off site Saturday April, 17th. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue.

The site will be open the third Saturday of every month through October. The site is open to Joplin residents only.

Grass clippings, leaves, and trash will not be accepted. Commercial contractors are not allowed on site either.