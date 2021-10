JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will open a drop-off site this week for residents when it comes to storm damage.

The location is just northwest of Schifferdecker and Belle Center Road. It opens tomorrow morning at 8:30.

Branches should be no longer than four-feet — and bundled to a maximum of 50 pounds. The site will take limbs up to four-inches in diameter. It’s also open through Saturday.