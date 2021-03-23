Joplin to host flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

JOPLIN, Mo. — Time is running out to register for the Joplin Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt.

The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event on Friday at the Gene Bassman Softball Complex. Because of the pandemic – they are limiting this year’s gathering to four groups of forty and asking everyone to social distance.

The Easter eggs are filled with candy, toys, pool passes for the rec center, and free food coupons.

Jessica Johnson, Joplin Parks & Recreation Coordinator, said, “I think in a way its more of a scavenger hunt type thing because we shut off all the lights and they just have to run out there and find it with their flashlight because you can’t see anything.”

It costs $3 if you sign up before Thursday — when the price goes up to $5. The hunt begins at 8:30 on Friday.