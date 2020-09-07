Joplin to hold meeting on storm-water management

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is calling on the public for their input on updating their storm-water management plan. The main goals for this new plan will be to identify deficiencies, drainage and flooding concerns and erosion or water quality issues.

Two meetings will be held–one focused on issues in the Northwest part of town will be on Thursday, September 17th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

And the other, which will be focused on the Northeast part of town, will be on Thursday, September 24th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Housing Authority’s Community Center.

More meetings will be announced as the city moves to finalize their plans.