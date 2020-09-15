Joplin to hold annual auction

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is preparing for its annual auction. Shoppers can expect a number of items that the city no longer needs. All money brought in from the event will go back into the city departments who put up the items. Anyone who is interested in attending should arrive early, the auction usually brings out a pretty big crowd.

Lynden Lawson, Public Works, City of Joplin, said, “We have everything from vehicles to desks, chairs. We’ll have different miscellaneous items that will be from different departments within the city that they put out here, like the fire department, you might see a fire hose that’s out there.”

There will be a viewing of the items up for sale on Friday, September 25th and the auction will take place on Saturday, September 26th at 9 a.m. at 1301 West Second Street in Joplin.

For more information on the event or view a full list of items for sale, follow the link below.

https://www.joplinmo.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=3019