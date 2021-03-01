Joplin to help provide bulky item pickup

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is entering an agreement with Waste Corporation of Missouri to dispose of bulky items.

Monday city council voted to have WCA collect large items like tree limbs and other large items. They will be charging residents per vehicle that is used to drop off the items. The city will be paying half the full cost of the service for residents. The bulky item drop-off will begin April first at the WCA location on West Seventh.

WCA will be open Monday through Thursday eight a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Saturday eight a.m. until noon.

City pays half and the resident pays half of the pricing listed below:

Bulky Items:

Car or pick-up truck $18.00 per load

Trailer less than 8 feet in length $18.00 per load

Trailer 8 feet or more in length $22.00 per load

Tires – with a limit of 5 per vehicle, per trip $ 5.00 per tire

Limbs and Brush:

Car or pick-up truck of limbs and/or brush $18.00 per load

Trailer less than 8 feet in length $18.00 per load

Trailer 8 feet or more in length $22.00 per load