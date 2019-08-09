Joplin TIF Commission discusses proposal for development near Sam’s Club

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Tax Increment Financing Commission discusses a TIF proposal for a developer wanting to build near 32nd and Range Line.

A public hearing was held Thursday about the Boomtown Central Shopping proposed TIF plan and projects. The plan calls for an $87 million development, with a $17 million TIF reimbursement.

It would be located near the Sam’s Club on Hammons Boulevard. That includes Menards as its anchor, but also a grocery store, a movie theater, and other retail shops and restaurants.

“And so this a whole planned development that would hopefully add economic benefit to the city.” Leslie Haase, Joplin Finance Director

The commission will now recommend this to the city council.

If approved, the project is expected to start with phase one of construction in 2021.