Joplin Temporarily Suspends Water Shut Offs for Non-payments

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin released a statement today regarding the public health emergency due to the Coronavirus and the suspension of water shut offs for non-payment of sewer bills, among other topics.

To assist our citizens who may be facing uncertainty and financial hardship during the rapidly evolving Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) public health emergency, water shut offs for non-payment of sewer bills has been suspended. The City of Joplin continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of services to our community. This suspension will remain in place until further notice.

City staff encourages customers who have questions about their bill or who may be facing potential hardship to contact the utility billing office at 417-627-2955.

“We understand this could be a difficult time for our citizens,” said Leslie Haase, Finance Director for the City. “Our customer service representatives can help citizens with payment options or make payment arrangements should they be needed. The uncertainty of this virus can be stressful, and we don’t want to contribute any more hardship or worries on our citizens during this time.”

Citizens can be reassured that our City public health officials and other staff are monitoring the situation and will keep them informed with local updates as warranted. For more information about COVID-19, visit our website: https://www.joplinmo.org/1056/COVID-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .

City of Joplin