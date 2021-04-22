Joplin teacher nominated for national award

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin teacher is in the running to be recognized as the best in the nation.

Heather Van Otterloo was chosen as the Missouri nominee for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award. The honor recognizes educators involved in the National History Day National Contest.

This is the South Middle School teacher’s fifth year helping with the competition. She says it’s a great way to connect her students to the past and present.

Heather Van Otterloo, SMS Teacher, said, “One of the biggest things I want them to take away from National History Day is how um individuals have an impact on history, how events have consequences that have ripple effects throughout history and for them to be able to connect that to today.”

Every nominee receives $500 – and there’s a $10,000 award for the winner. That name will be announced in June.