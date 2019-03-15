News

Joplin teacher struck in wreck near North Middle School

Joplin, Mo. - Joplin police have been called to the scene of a car versus pedestrian accident near North Middle School.

The victim is a teacher who was serving as a crossing guard.

Authorities say the teacher sustained unspecified injuries but is conscious and breathing.

The accident took place near the intersection of "A" Street and Gray Thursday afternoon.

