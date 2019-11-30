Joplin students spreading holiday cheer via small acts of kindness

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local students recount their displays of random acts of kindness.

In theme with the holiday spirit, these Joplin students have been helping their peers.

Sometimes a small act of kindness can mean more to the receiver than the actor may realize.

Something like dropping a lunch tray may be quite the public embarrassment for a student, but having another student to help them clean up the mess can transform that experience.

Or for students finding it hard to wake up on cool late autumn mornings, providing greetings is uplifting.

Area residents can learn from these students as the holidays can be tough times for many and one can never tell when a few uplifting words will make the difference in a peer’s day.