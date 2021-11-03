Joplin students learn about future career options for “Tomorrow’s Leaders Today” program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some teenagers in Joplin, today, got a taste of what’s to come after they graduate high school.

Nearly four dozen seniors from area schools, kicked off the latest session of “Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.” the day-long gathering included small group discussions of careers.

Law enforcement, insurance, city government, broadcasting — tell us about the others, Shelly Kraft.

“And we actually had someone from the dental school. We just got finished talking to the CFO of Connect 2 Culture and the Harry M. Cornell Complex. And then we also have a professor from Cottey College,” said Shelly Kraft, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program will host five more sessions between now and March.