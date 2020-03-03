Joplin student wins top prize at film festival in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — Nathan Goswick, won the top high school prize in the One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest for his film “Plastic Bags.” The prize at the high school level is $350 plus a $350 matching gift that he will donate to Plastic Oceans.

Nathan’s fast-paced, concise message is a simple one: bring a tote and recycle any stray plastic bags you see.

He conveys this through inventive editing and sound in his three-minute film. With a sense of urgency, he questions how we let 100 billion plastic bags being thrown away each year with only 0.6% recycled? Images swipe across the screen to keep his message moving apace.

Nathan stated, “I care deeply about our environment, as well as have a passion for video.”

“Plastic Bags” was just one of 196 total submissions from students ages 8 to 25 this year.

Entries flow in from across the country all year with an early January deadline. Then a jury of 19 filmmakers and environmental activists review the films to arrive at finalists and prize-winning films.

These top films will premiere as a part of the One Earth Film Festival at the awards event at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 7th, at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., in Chicago.

You can view the video here in the link provided: https://youtu.be/25FUVOZDOK0