Joplin student wins top prize at film festival in Chicago

News

by: KODE/KSN

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL — Nathan Goswick, won the top high school prize in the One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest for his film “Plastic Bags.” The prize at the high school level is $350 plus a $350 matching gift that he will donate to Plastic Oceans.

Nathan’s fast-paced, concise message is a simple one: bring a tote and recycle any stray plastic bags you see.

He conveys this through inventive editing and sound in his three-minute film. With a sense of urgency, he questions how we let 100 billion plastic bags being thrown away each year with only 0.6% recycled? Images swipe across the screen to keep his message moving apace.

Nathan stated, “I care deeply about our environment, as well as have a passion for video.” 

“Plastic Bags” was just one of 196 total submissions from students ages 8 to 25 this year.

Entries flow in from across the country all year with an early January deadline. Then a jury of 19 filmmakers and environmental activists review the films to arrive at finalists and prize-winning films.

These top films will premiere as a part of the One Earth Film Festival at the awards event at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 7th, at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., in Chicago.

You can view the video here in the link provided: https://youtu.be/25FUVOZDOK0

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AFC Division Standings

KC Chiefs Headlines

Chiefs Schedule 2019

Trending Stories