Joplin student wins national award for reading skills

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin student earns national recognition for his reading skills.

Semaj Patton was chosen for the System 44 award by publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

West Central Elementary Teacher Debi Oaks nominated him for the honor which focuses on reading skills.

System 44 includes a wide range of factors, including personal recommendations and demonstrated growth in reading ability.

Debi Oaks, Joplin Teacher, said, “Persevered maybe through difficult circumstances – someone who has a great work ethic, a desire to learn. And so I immediately thought of Semaj.”

Semaj was nominated as a 5th grade student at West Central last year.

He received a $500 Amazon gift card while his teacher will get a paperback library worth $600.