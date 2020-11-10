Joplin student to meet Governor and First Lady

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin student is heading to the Missouri Capitol to meet the Governor and First Lady

Mathew Leonard is in the Joplin Schools program called Jobs for America’s Graduates. He won an essay writing contest, earning the trip to Jefferson City Tuesday.

Leonard wrote about how he can help the community after finishing his education. His goal is to channel his future career as a chef to use extra food resources wisely.

Mathew Leonard, Joplin Student, said, “Giving it to those who need it like the homeless – or those who are less fortunate. Just to like one not waste food which is always a good thing and two help those who need it.

Annette Peterson, Joplin Schools, said, “Those competencies you need when you graduate – how do I budget, how do I open a bank account, how do I participate in my community?”

Leonard will attend a reception at the Governor’s mansion, tour the capitol building and meet other essay winners from around the state.