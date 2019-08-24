Joplin steel manufacturing company goes solar

You can now add Boyd Metals of Joplin to that list.

The steel distributor and manufacturing company has installed solar panels over about 15,000 square feet on the roofing of its facility.

Vice President and General Manager Audie Dennis says there’s a lot the company can’t control, such as tariffs and commodities, but at least they can have some control over utility costs.

“We should be able to pay it back in two-and-a-half years and the panel life expectancy is about 25 years, so we calculate that over 25 years–it should save us about $2 million on our electricity.”

In addition to the environmental benefits of going solar, Dennis says tax credits and rebates helped keep the cost of the project to a minimum.