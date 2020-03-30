Joplin Stabbing Suspect Arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stabbing a man and fleeing the scene.

James Turnbull

Sunday evening, JPD responded to Dave’s Mini Mart at 801 S. Maiden Lane for a stabbing. Upon arrival officers located Harold Ray (55), of Joplin, MO who had been stabbed in his abdomen.

Ray had attempted to stop a larceny suspect identified as James Turnbull (39) of Joplin, MO, from leaving Dave’s Mini Mart. Turnbull stabbed Ray then fled the scene.

Turnbull was located in the area of 7th St. & Maiden Lane by patrol officers. He was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest