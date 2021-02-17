Joplin Special Road District working overtime to keep drivers safe

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you were able to get from point A to point A Wednesday – you, most likely, have a snow plow operator to thank for that.

Think you had to get up early to get to work this morning? Martin Bland started his day at 3:30.

Martin Bland, Joplin Special Road District, Road Maintenance, said, “Since the snow had started to let up, we can start doing hills, curves and intersection”

He’s been with the Special Road District for 11 years and does so because he likes to work outside, regardless the time of year. He’s already put in over 40 hours of work this week plowing, salting, and cindering roads outside of Joplin. He says it’s even more rewarding to work for the district on days like this one.

“Yeah, it’s really important, you know, we have to be ready to go when the storm hits, that way we can keep on top of it, keep the roads in the best shape we can, you know when people are ready to go to work, maybe the roads will be a lot safer when they do that.”

He’s also proud to be among a community of drivers that also make it possible for first responders to be able to get to where they need to go, which also includes MODOT and city of Joplin.

“We all have our own set of roads that we maintain, and some of them intertwine with each other, so you really got to know the roads real well.”

The Joplin Special Road District maintains 300 miles worth of roads in both Newton and Jasper County.

If you have to get out in this kind of weather, he says practice defensive driving at all times.

“Every time we get inclement weather like this, you always see cars in ditches, sliding off, accidents of course, following too close, going to fast, and that’s really the main thing.”