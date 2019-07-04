Joplin South Middle School student becomes national award winner

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin student is a national award winner.

Joplin South Middle School Student Josef Schuller finished 3rd in the country for his National History Day Project. Schuller put together a 10 minute documentary called, “The Bridge Over Funchilin Pass: The Only Option For Retreat.” It tells the story of how the U.S. Army was able to rebuild the only bridge that soldiers could use to retreat after the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. His 3rd place award was in a category created by the famous documentarian, Ken Burns. It’s called the Next Generation Angels Award.

“Well I didn’t know anything about the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir before I started this project, I didn’t even know it existed, I learned so much about the Korean War this past year, it’s been a very good learning experience.” Josef Schuller, Joplin South Middle School Student

Schuller says he chose the Korean War to do a film on on the advice of his grandfather, Warren Turner who is the American Legion post commander in Joplin. As part of the award, Schuller was able to travel to Washington D.C. for a three day visit courtesy of Hilton Hotels. He will get the chance to meet Burns in person later this year.

If you’d like to see his video, and the other winning projects, go to www.nhd.org/2019NextGenerationAngels