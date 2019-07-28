JOPLIN, Mo– Joplin residents fled to Main street today show local businesses some support.



The downtown Joplin sidewalk sale stretched down Main street from 4th to 7th street.

And encouraged local businesses to showcase their deals as well as engage with the community.



This year marks the 5th year the Sophie boutique has participated in the sidewalk sale, and they say they look forward to it every year.

Tori Dunaway, says,”It’s good for everybody because we’re getting people downtown. So they can shop at many different stores instead of just one. It’s a good way for all of our stores to come together.”



In addition to the sales, the event had live music, food and drinks as well.