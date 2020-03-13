Joplin sees triple digit increase in flu cases over previous season

JOPLIN, Mo. — With all the headlines about the coronavirus, there are still plenty of people with the traditional flu.

In fact, numbers gathered by the Joplin Health Department show there have already been more cases of the flu this year than all of last year.

There were 1,080 cases of the flu in Joplin during last year’s season which ran from October through May.

The vast majority of those cases were influenza type A.

There have already been over 1,300 cases this flu season, most of which have been influenza type B, and the season isn’t even over yet.

The only good news is that flu cases in Joplin are starting to decline.