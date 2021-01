JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin continues to see growth in sales tax revenue.

The city saw a slight uptick in January numbers, the sixth increase in the last seven months. The 2020 budget year had finished the fiscal year up by about one and a half percent. City workers have been concerned pandemic restrictions would prompt a drop in revenue.

So far, that hasn’t happened, but they are preparing in case the decrease takes place in 2021.