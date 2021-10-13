Joplin sees increase in total building permits for 2021 fiscal year, matching 2019 high

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the City of Joplin gets ready to wrap up fiscal year 2021, construction trends look to be steady from 2020.

There have been about 1700 building permits approved since the new budget started last November. That’s on pace to match numbers from 2019.

But the value of those projects won’t quite measure up. A 43 million dollar distribution center for “Casey’s” helped push the total to 246 million. One promising trend is the absence of a drop in construction, due to high costs and supply chain issues.

“I’ve heard of other parts of the country where, construction is really slowing down. That hasn’t happened here yet,” said Bryan Wicklund, Joplin Building Official.

Top projects permitted this year include the new elementary school at Dover Hill on North Main — and the new Cornell Complex at 7th and Joplin Avenue.