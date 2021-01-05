Joplin sees fewer virtual students

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin will see a few more students coming back on campus than in the Fall semester.

Joplin’s Virtual Academy is reporting a preliminary drop of about 50 students. That means 50 more students are returning to classes in person. Enrollment in online courses multiplied tenfold when classes started in August – but now appears to sit around 1,200 students.

Sarah Mwangi, Joplin Schools Asst. Superintendent, said, “Where our drop in enrollment is we’re seeing more at the elementary level, more elementary students coming back to us in person, where our middle school and high school is pretty equal as far as those continuing to elect virtual.”

Joplin students who chose to go virtual must commit for at least a semester at a time, meaning enrollment is now set through the end of the year.