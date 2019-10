Joplin sales tax revenue is up nearly half-a-million dollars as City Hall gets ready to wrap up the fiscal year.

Revenue is up about 2.5%. That adds up to an extra $494,000 for the budget.

That beats state numbers for Missouri’s 2019 budget. The state saw an increase of just one percent for general revenue.

The City of Joplin collects a total of 2.6% in sales tax.