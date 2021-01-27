Joplin seeks community input on ten year parks plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is getting input from the community on its ten year parks plan.

The Master Plan Community Meeting at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum is a way for City Council to get feedback from the community. The Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to get input on the Ewert Pool renovation recommendation, which would turn the pool into a splash park with an ice ribbon. They also want feedback on trails and connectivity along with safety on the trails, which includes adding lights and security cameras.

Paul Bloomberg, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “We need to have the voters renew this plan because they’ll see new amenities in our parks. Everything will get dressed up, we’ll have new stuff for our children and teens to use. This is huge for our community.”

Once the master plan is approved by City Council it will be renewed until 2031.