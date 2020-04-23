Joplin seeing a lot of growth with a number of businesses wanting to expand in the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has seen a lot of growth with a number of businesses wanting to expand in the area.

Action 12’s Jake Stansell shows us how construction is up in the city and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down anytime soon.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber Of Commerce President said, “The Joplin story is unfolding, and more and more businesses are taking note”

“The Joplin Area Chamber Of Commerce And The Mokan Partnership, which is the regional arm is essentially pretty busy with expansion opportunities. There’s a number of companies wanting to expand in our market”

“There’s more warehouses being built in both Webb City and Joplin area. We’re working with a couple companies wanting to move into our market. It’s actually been as busy as ever.”

To put it simply, using Teeter’s words it’s been ‘robust.’ Issued number of permits are up. The size of projects continues to increase. Some have already broken ground, while other construction plans are moving dirt and still in the works

Bryan Wicklund, City of Joplin Building Official, said, “So far, just short of half of the years worth of numbers in, we are at about $84 million worth of construction projects going on that have been permitted. Those numbers are meeting, or maybe a little bit above, what we were last year at this time.”

From Casey Distribution Centers to residential projects, it’s not an easy feat. There’s a lot going on and a lot of moving parts. But behind a committed full staff, these opportunities for expansion can continue to flourish and business can keep booming

“Nothing can stop Joplin from growing,” said Teeter.