Joplin Sears last weekend, closing on Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Sears will close its doors for good on Sunday, February 2nd.

The closure was first announced in November 2019, when parent company TransformCo announced the Joplin store along with 95 other Sears and Kmart stores would close.

TransformCo purchased all Sears Holding Corporation assets in February of 2019.

Eligible employees will receive severance packages.

All 96 stores announced will be closed by the end of February 2020.

What are the Joplin Sears hours? The hours the last day of business will be 8am-12pm.