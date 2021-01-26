Joplin Schools working to improve safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board is increasing safety measures at one elementary school.

The school board approved expanding a virtual tracking feature. It’s a key card system that will make it easier for students to safely be picked up from school.

Doctor Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operations, said, “Parents that are supposed to be able to pick up their kids or a grandparent or aunt or uncle that’s on the contact list will have a card and that card will be scanned when they drive up in their car by a teacher with an iPhone or an iPad.”

It also monitors when someone who is not on the contact list tries to pick up the student. Right now, the system is used at McKinley Elementary and will be expanded to Soaring Heights in February or March. 15 other locations will have a background check system when visitors come into the school.