Joplin schools using Spring break to deep clean campuses

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts will be closed next week due to Spring break.

But that doesn’t mean all those buildings will be empty.

Joplin is one of a host of school districts observing spring break next week.

While students and teachers will be gone, custodial staff will be hard at work during that time in an attempt to prevent the spread of illness with a two pronged approach, clean and deep clean.

Dave Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Director, said, “The brand name for this is actually called Hyperfect and it’s actually and it’s a high level disinfectant that we’re using, it’s not as good a cleaner as it is a disinfectant so that’s why we’re doing all of our standard cleaning and then coming in addition to the disinfectant.”

And for some Four State districts it’s not even the first time this school year to close for a week’s time to perform deep cleaning.

Typically the week of Spring Break is a good chance for the District to get caught up on projects like carpeting and maybe even doing some painting but this year the focus will be entirely on cleaning.

Petitt says disinfectants are applied and removed differently than standard cleansing.

“The idea is to let that stay on for 10 minutes and we don’t want it to dry out, we want it to stay damp so it has the opportunity to have the kill effect that it’s supposed to have.”