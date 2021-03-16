Joplin Schools to purchase 1,200 new Chromebooks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Eighth and ninth grade students in Joplin Public Schools are getting new Chromebooks.

The school board approved buying 1,200 new Chromebooks. The older Chromebooks they are replacing will be passed down to lower grades.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operations, said, “A lot of the work is delivered through Canvas or Google Classroom even if they’re at school. This gives them the opportunity when they’re outside of school to access their lesson or whatever they were getting from the teacher whether it be a PDF, Email, a spreadsheet.”

Families can buy a Chromebook protection plan through the district that will help with any necessary repairs.