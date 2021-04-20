Joplin Schools to complete 12 capital improvement projects

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is moving forward with improvement projects.

What items are being upgraded?

The school district approved 12 capital outlay projects. The upgrades range from building improvements to safety upgrades.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent, said, “We want to make sure we have the safest materials the safest products we have and we are taking care of and maintaining the buildings.”

Tuesday the Joplin School Board approved moving forward with 12 maintenance projects. The district will purchase and install 20 HVAC units for Stapleton Elementary. They will also partially replace the roof at McKinley Elementary and Memorial Education Center.

Melinda Moss, Superintendent, said, “You dont want to be having to replace a roof after you already have buckets all over the roof and we dont want our HVAC units breaking down when its 100 dregrees outside so if we can be methodical about this budget ahead of time and be proactive then its not an emergency when it happens and we can make sure that we set aside the proper funds to be good stewards of our patrons buildings.”

The district will also replace the fire alarm at North Middle School.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent, said, “We are very excited about the board approving these projects tonight so we can get on those very soon. Its important that all those projects get underway as soon as possible so they can be ready for the fall.”

The projects cost more than $1.2 million. With Tuesday’s approval the board can now start the improvement projects.