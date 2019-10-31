Joplin Schools raises $33K to completely fund bike riding educational program

JOPLIN, Mo.–A Joplin Schools campaign to gets kids moving and learn new skills, has reached its goal.

The All Kids Bike program raised $33,000 through community donations and the Strider Bike Foundation. This campaign will fund bicycles for all eleven Joplin elementary schools, which costs $3,000 per school.

Elementary school principals wanted to start this because they believe learning how to ride bikes is a necessary life skill. After completing the curriculum, staff say it will instill confidence in preschool students that will translate in the classroom, home, and community.