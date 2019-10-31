Joplin Schools raises $33K to completely fund bike riding educational program

by: Joie Bettenhausen

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo.–A Joplin Schools campaign to gets kids moving and learn new skills, has reached its goal.

The All Kids Bike program raised $33,000 through community donations and the Strider Bike Foundation. This campaign will fund bicycles for all eleven Joplin elementary schools, which costs $3,000 per school.

Elementary school principals wanted to start this because they believe learning how to ride bikes is a necessary life skill. After completing the curriculum, staff say it will instill confidence in preschool students that will translate in the classroom, home, and community.

