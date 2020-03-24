Joplin schools providing meals to all Joplin children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several area school districts have gone to online classes for the time being.

But those students still need to eat even though they aren’t in the class room.

How do you get your school breakfast and lunch when you aren’t in the classroom?

In the case of the Joplin School District, you simply drive to one of a host of convenient locations and simply roll down your window.

Rick Kenkel, Food Service Director, Joplin Schools, said, “So we’ve got 14 school sites serving curbside, and we’ve got eight buses running out in to the community and eight buses running to our special special ed department.”

While 6 out of every ten students in the district qualify for free or reduced meals, he says the bagged meals are for any child in Joplin, not just district students.

“But this program is anybody under the age of 18, so 1 to 18 years of age can do a curbside drive up or a bus stop and we’ll have food at those facilities.”

Monday was the first day for the bagged lunch program, that will continue for as long as students aren’t physically in school, and is paid for through a federal grant.

“I think it’s vitally important you know for those families that are struggling day to day anyway, you know now with the economic situations with individual or businesses closing their restaurants you know there might be a lot of people without work.”

And the feeding program isn’t just limited to Joplin, Kenkel says several other Southwest Missouri school districts are now offering programs of their own.

For more information, visit the district website by following the link below.

http://www.joplinschools.org/