Joplin Schools present Teacher and Staff Member of the Year awards

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area school district is keeping up with tradition even though this school year has been anything but traditional.

It’s tradition in the Joplin School District to honor the best of the best each year, one educator and one staff member.

Normally this auditorium at Joplin South Middle School would be jammed with students and faculty to congratulate 6th grade math teacher Allison Pittman as Teacher of the Year, but not this year.

Even though this has been anything but a normal school year, Joplin District officials wanted this tradition to continue.

Allison Pittman, 6th Grade Math Teacher, North Middle School, said, “Very surprised, my principal asked me to come in today to talk about a math topic today and I wasn’t really sure what he wanted to see me for so and when it turned out to be this I was very surprised and overwhelmed and very humbled.”

The scene of deception then shifted to Joplin North Middle School where a man known as the chief, who’s only been working for Joplin schools three years, was honored with staff member of the year.

Onyeka Etuonu, Joplin North Building Engineer, said, “Everything that worth doing is worth doing well, so I always try and make sure everything is done the right way and just uh hard work and it’s starting to show starting to pay off so it’s something I will cherish the rest of my life.”

Justin Crawford, Joplin Schools Human Resources, said, “But we still wanted to give them the recognition that they deserve, and so we had faculty and staff as of Google Hangout to be able to view the presentation and the award and so we wanted to keep some sort of normalcy in such a chaotic time.”