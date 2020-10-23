Joplin Schools looking to improve visitor and dismissal processes

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is looking at ways to improve visitor management and dismissal processes at all elementary and middle schools.

One plan up for consideration is through the kid-account system. It’s a way to know the whereabouts of students, and visitors within school property.

All students will be issued a card that will be used to aid with the new system. Most of Joplin’s schools currently depend on a radio system for back and forth feedback during dismissal times.

Communication issues between individuals inside and outside can hamper the success of that system, due to weather or other reasons. District officials hope this new method will eliminate those issues completely.

Jason Riddle, Principal, McKinley Elementary, said, “We’re hoping that the more organized that we can get our dismissal system, the more organized we can get our visitors management coming in and going out, we think it will make it for effective and efficient for our school system.”

Riddle says more meetings will be conducted between school district leadership to discuss the new system more in detail. If plans are successful, this new system could be implemented around Spring Break of this school year.