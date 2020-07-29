Joplin schools in need of supplies

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school district could use your help in trying to keep kids safe this school year.

The Joplin School District could use just about every item on the student supply list.

The greatest need involves personal protective equipment.

Sarah Coyne, Community Engagement Director, said, “Day in and day out and we like for them to have backup so we’ll definitely take donations of face masks um but kind of our biggest expense that we’re looking at right now is the need for hand sanitizer, um it’s on the school supply list for kids and we know because of the increased cost they’re are some families that just aren’t going to be able to afford that need, especially as the school year goes on.”

For more information on that list, follow the link below.