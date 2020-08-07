Joplin Schools in need of substitute teachers

JOPLIN, Mo. — With barely two weeks to go until the start of classes, the Joplin School District is putting out a call for substitute teachers.

There’s already a shortage of those approved to fill-in on campus, and school leaders are concerned even more subs will be needed this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

You only need to have 60 college hours and pass a background check.

If approved, school leaders say how much you work will depend on a couple of factors.

Justin Crawford, Joplin Schools HR, said, “How many absences there are and then um how often the substitute wants to work. So it’s kind of what you’d call a gig economy similar to Uber and those types of situations.”

You can apply online at the Joplin School District website.