Joplin Schools implements new literacy program aimed to help younger students with learning issues brought by the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Class time hasn’t exactly been normal for more than a year-and-a-half now. But a new focus in Joplin Schools is helping the youngest students meet — and exceed — reading benchmarks.

The Joplin School District is focusing on literacy for kindergarten through 2nd grade. The program breaks down brain science with a goal of teaching everyone who can to read.

“There is a little bit of challenge because it’s not something that they know, and they’re excited to learn something new,” said Jessica Brockman, Joplin Teacher.

It’s breaking down reading in the earliest lessons – focusing on where students most need to improve.

“I feel like I’m seeing a lot of my kids even my struggling readers being able to do more with the skills they’re being taught with where they’re at,” said Brockman.

The program from a consultant called the “95% Group” helps to identify very specific reading issues then offers targeted lessons to help students move past that.

“Very systematic lessons to students in a small group setting. And with that, what we are finding is students are having amazing amazing growth when we look at their different benchmark assessments and their progress monitoring assessments,” said Sarah Mwangi, Joplin R-8 Asst. Supt.

It’s aimed at students in kindergarten through 2nd grade, but is also helping older students with reading issues. And it’s in use at all 11 Joplin elementary schools, meaning it’s easier to help students even when they move from one school to another.

“Where before it may have taken a school a little bit to understand the kid before they start putting them in groups and start working with them. So we’re speaking the same language. We’re on the same page and we are seeing great dividends for what we’ve been trying,” said Mwangi.

The project is also aimed at overcoming learning issues connected to the pandemic, something which teachers say is helping. They add the project is a building block for other learning. In other words, strong reading skills make it easier for students to focus on learning other subjects.