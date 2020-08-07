Joplin Schools holds employee Health Fair

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students have their parents to look out for them in the coming school year.

But who looks out for the well being of teachers and staff members?

That’s the purpose of the annual Joplin Schools Health Benefits Fair.

This is the fifth year for the annual event.

It’s usually open both to district employees and the public, but it was scaled back this year.

Dorothy Alsenz, Development Specialist, Joplin Schools, said, “Blood work done, they can have their bone density, blood pressure, they can also get education materials on diabetes, there’s also some cancer screenings with Mercy.”

The event is held each year at Joplin High School.