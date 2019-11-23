Joplin Schools help homeless students

JOPLIN, Mo. — An estimated five percent of Joplin students are homeless, and the school district is working to make sure those kids have some stability and a good education.

The district’s homeless liaison says 147 students are considered homeless right now.

That’s one of the lowest numbers in the last eight years, compared to a high of 335.

The district works with homeless families to allow students to stay in the same school even when their location changes.

They also make sure families know about the resources available for shelter, food and clothing.

Erik Blackford, Joplin School Homeless Liaison, said, “Providing stability for students in their education is paramount to getting them the education they need to be successful later on in life.”

The Federal Mckinney-Vento Act requires school districts to choose a homeless liaison and make sure homeless students are enrolled and have transportation to and from school.